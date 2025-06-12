California man scrambling to find homes for late neighbors’ 29 dogs

By Michelle Bandur

MODESTO, California (KCRA) — A Modesto man is scrambling to find homes for more than two dozen dogs and puppies, orphaned when their owners died in a crash on May 28.

Alex Appleby, 42, is taking on a new role by taking care of his neighbor’s dogs. He said it was a shock to learn of their deaths.

“I couldn’t see how somebody couldn’t,” said Appleby. “You can’t just let them sit there and wither away in the sun.”

Appleby knew his neighbors had a lot of dogs living next door but he didn’t realize they owned 29 dogs.

“I didn’t know there’s gonna be that many in there, there’s a lot, but I don’t think anybody knew that there was 29,” said Appleby.

Appleby said he didn’t have a choice and knew he was the one to make sure the dogs found new homes. After all, the couple gave him a home when he had nowhere to go.

“It’s what I would want. I lost my parents 11 years ago,” he said. “They’re the closest thing to parents.”

People are hearing about the Chihuahua mix breed pooches, from puppies to adults and are donating supplies.

Appleby’s getting the dogs ready for adoption for free.

“I think we’re down to 19,” he said.

This new role comes from the heart and is Appleby’s way to honor his friends.

“If not me, who else?” he said.

Appleby said those interested in the dogs can call or text him at 209-730-6696.

He also set up a GoFundMe for supplies and to take care of his neighbors’ funerals.

