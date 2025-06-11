Veterinarian-turned-sculptor: ‘This whole art thing kind of all happened by accident’

By Mary Nelson

Click here for updates on this story

ELKHORN, Nebraska (KMTV) — Growing up, Dave Biehl only ever wanted to be a veterinarian. He couldn’t know how life would surprise him.

Biehl graduated from Kansas State in 1976. Through is clinic in Hastings, Neb., he treated small animals and horses for 40 years. While on vacation in Colorado in 2003, he watched a sculptor create a horse in a live demonstration, and without any art experience, felt he could do it. His first piece was professional-grade, so 10 years ago, Biehl and his wife moved to Elkhorn – where he sculpts at Main Street Studios and Gallery. Continue reading for the broadcast transcript of this story.

If he’s a maverick, it’s not intentional.

“I don’t know what the rules are. I still don’t know what the rules are,” Dave Biehl confessed.

The sculptor is as good-hearted as he is gifted.

“My very first piece I ever did I actually have here,” he motioned.

“I actually created it with dog dental tools because I didn’t have any sculpting tools yet.”

At the time, Doctor Biehl was a veterinarian.

A client whose dog he cared for, renowned sculptor Herb Mignery, provided the clay – neither knowing what that would unlock.

Biehl’s knowledge of an animal’s anatomy shows up in his work.

“It’s really important to me to get that all right and correct,” he explained.

Biehl grew up outside Lexington, Nebraska – where the family’s vet would make farm calls.

“Even from the time I was seven or eight years old, that’s what I wanted to be. I really didn’t have a Plan B. Plan A was, I was going to become a veterinarian,” he recalled.

Biehl practiced for 40 years in Hastings.

“This whole art thing kind of all happened by accident,” he smiled.

Biehl watched a sculptor at an art show, and despite having never done it, he told his wife, he thought he could. She challenged him to try.

“Didn’t expect to do more than one or two sculptures, and this (horse) happens to be 121. And I believe it’s my 21st life-sized or bigger piece,” he motioned to a quarter horse, rich with symbolism, commissioned by an insurance company. It took about 170 hours to complete.

A mirror hangs on the back wall of his studio.

“The reason this mirror is here, is because you see things looking into a mirror that you don’t see looking at it directly,” he revealed.

Shortly after our visit, the horse was wheeled out the front door at Main Street Studios and Gallery, and loaded for Colorado – where it’ll be cast in bronze, then installed in Texas.

Whether clay or glass, Biehl has received no formal training, but this former retiree thinks there’s something to learn from that.

“I think there’s a lot of people that could paint. I think there’s a lot of people that could sculpt. But they are either just afraid to try it or just have never been motivated to try it. And I would encourage somebody that has somewhat interest in art to take a chance,” he expressed.

Biehl is working on several pieces for Olde Towne Elkhorn, with a few already out. When all is said and done, he says there could be as many as 30 sculptures inspired by animals native to Nebraska in front of different shops.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.