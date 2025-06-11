New first-of-its-kind garden at Minnesota Zoo aims to help pollinators thrive

By Derek James

APPLE VALLEY, Minnesota (WCCO) — Minnesota is home to thousands of pollinators, but they face challenges like habitat loss, pesticides and climate change. Now, a new first-of-its-kind pollinator garden aims to help pollinators thrive.

Outside the Hanifl Nature Center at the Minnesota Zoo, there’s an array of plants with a purpose.

“A bumblebee really, really likes that liatris, but the monarch is probably going to go after that black-eyed Susan,” Bachman’s CEO Susie Bachman West said.

Bachman West and the Bachman’s team have partnered with the zoo to bring awareness to the important role of the state’s native pollinators. Last week, they opened the Buzz & Bloom Garden, just in time for the start of National Pollinator Awareness Month.

“This was a perfect way for us to bring our conservation team together with our horticulture team and Bachman’s to really bring an experience that is going to have a lasting impact to our guests,” said Jamie Flaws, executive director of the Minnesota Zoo Foundation.

Bachman West said it will be a four-year partnership.

“We’ll keep adding on to it, so as people come and visit, they’ll learn more about pollinators, what they can do, and how the garden evolves,” said Bachman West.

Among the lessons to be learned is that bees aren’t the only pollinators.

“It goes way beyond just the bumblebees. It’s the butterflies and the moths and really animals that will go in between plant material as well,” said Bachman West.

And some of their populations are declining.

“We actually have some here on site at the zoo, the rusty patch bumblebee among them,” said Flaws.

Along with the experience at the zoo, Bachman’s is offering the Buzz & Bloom Collection, available for purchase at all Bachman’s retail stores. It includes many of the same native plants in the garden at the zoo that will thrive in Minnesota yards. Gardeners can also start from scratch, as the business is giving away 20,000 native seed packets at its stores and the zoo as part of its 140th birthday bash.

“We love to be able to give back to the community. They have given us so much,” said Bachman West.

The mission remains at the forefront to increase the number of Minnesota’s native plants and bring back the buzzing bees, fluttering butterflies, and bumbling beetles.

“Our pollinators are in danger, and it takes just small steps to make the difference in their lives and ultimately ours,” said Flaws.

This Saturday, Bachman’s is hosting its 140th celebration at all locations. The Minnesota Zoo will be at the main store on Lyndale with zoo educators and hands-on activities.

