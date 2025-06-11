More than 1,000 people protest Trump and ICE immigration policies, then march through downtown Milwaukee

By Adam Rife

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — On Tuesday evening, June 10, more than 1,000 protesters gathered in Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park before marching through the streets to protest ICE immigration policies.

The Milwaukee protest is one of several to be held nationwide.

That noticeable shift in energy and anger seen in other parts of the country is also being felt in Milwaukee. People at the protest are concerned and afraid for their community, their loved ones, and themselves.

The crowd chanted often, including one that said, “Donald Trump, let’s be clear: immigrants are welcome here.”

More than 1,000 people from all walks of life raised their voices as one Tuesday evening.

They protested ICE detention and deportation policies that have ramped up under the Trump administration.

Annie Wacker said, “It angers me to no end that they will target a population the way they are.”

In recent months, the mere sight of ICE agents in Milwaukee is enough to spread like wildfire on social media.

Raul Rios is a member of the Party for Socialism & Liberation. He told the crowd, “The only people invading our communities are the ICE agents, the other federal cops, the National Guard, and the Marines.”

They also protested for the right to protest, saying crackdowns in Los Angeles are a threat to constitutional rights.

Eva Mucka, also of Party for Socialism & Liberation, said, “The people of America have the right to protest that is constitutionally protected, and today we affirm that right.”

Many immigrants attended, but some told us others are afraid to gather or make their voices heard.

Fernanda Jimenez-Hauch founded the Comité Sin Fronteras. She told us, “It’s so wonderful to see everyone and anyone in the community to come out in solidarity with the immigrant community.”

For more than an hour, they marched through downtown Milwaukee, in part to get support from others, but to also show their strength. A few law enforcement officers watched from a distance, but did not intervene.

When the march turned up Water Street, the true size of the movement was seen at Milwaukee City Hall.

At an event elsewhere in town, Mayor Cavalier Johnson told us, “We want to make sure the people in Milwaukee are treated with dignity and respect. That’s been my message the entire time.”

Some veteran protesters expressed skepticism this demonstration will effect change.

John Kaye said, “I think you have to try, anyway. In fact, I think people who think the way I do are the vast majority.”

Others were more optimistic. Wacker said, “It’s possible. We have to stand strong; we have to stand together. And not be intimidated.”

There were no safety issues or confrontations at Tuesday’s demonstration.

Cathedral Square Park is also where this weekend’s “No Kings” protest will be held. Organizers from across the country are holding rallies in direct opposition to the military parade that will be held in Washington in conjunction with President Trump’s birthday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.