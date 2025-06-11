Man hides in ceiling of store, steals more than $9,400 worth of guitars, police say

By Rachael Lardani

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Delaware man hid in the ceiling of a Pennsylvania store and stole thousands of dollars worth of guitars, according to police.

The Lancaster Township Police Department said the burglary happened at the Guitar Center on Millersville Pike at 10:52 a.m. on March 22.

After investigating, police said they determined Judeau Brown, 29, of Newark, Delaware, stole three guitars, valued at more than $9,400.

Brown hid in the drop ceiling of the store while it was open and waited for the store to close to come out of the ceiling and take the guitars, according to police.

Brown is currently incarcerated in Baltimore County, Maryland, and will be extradited to Lancaster County to face charges of burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

Police said all three stolen guitars were recovered and returned to the owner.

