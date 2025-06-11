Skip to Content
Iowa high schooler working his way back to baseball after losing leg

KCCI via CNN Newsource
Published 12:04 PM

By KCCI Staff

    WHEATLAND, Iowa (KCCI) — After losing his leg in a snowmobile accident, an Iowa freshman has stunned his community by returning to the baseball diamond just weeks after receiving a prosthetic limb.

Playing second base and pitching for Calamus-Wheatland in eastern Iowa, Carter Henning’s relentless dedication and remarkable resilience have won over coaches, teammates, and fans alike.

Henning just received his prosthetic leg three weeks ago and is already on the diamond. His coaches attribute his return to his strong work ethic, noting his dedication to practicing and improving his skills.

“Not only in practice, I also have a batting cage at home,” Henning said. “I hit in that quite a bit. I come early, get some ground balls once in a while, and just work my hardest to get back to it.”

“If there’s a kid that’s gonna do it, it’s gonna be Carter Henning,” said head coach Caleb Banowetz. “The work he puts in on the field and off the field, you just can’t ask for more than a player, especially at his age as a freshman.”

Both Henning and his coaches say they believe he’ll take the field for the school’s varsity squad.

CNN Newssource

