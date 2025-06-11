Florida’s electric school buses could be a lifeline during power outages

By Kendall Brandt

Click here for updates on this story

MOORE HAVEN, Florida (WBBH) — Electric school buses aren’t just an eco-friendly way to get students to and from school in Glades County.

District leaders said their batteries can be a lifeline during events like hurricanes to charge your phone or cool off.

“Oh, it was bad,” sixth-grader Sawyer Honnerlaw said. “When I got on, I sweated so much.”

The student said he remembered how miserable it was riding in the old school buses.

He said the new electric buses helped him beat the heat.

“It was really good,” Honnerlaw said. “I got on there the first day, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, this feels so much better.’”

Transportation supervisor Angie White-Banda said the buses can serve a bigger purpose in times of need.

“If we have a hurricane, and God forbid we do, but if we do and there’s no power in the community, we can bring our buses to specified locations and the community can charge their phones,” White-Banda said. “They can charge their devices. They can come in with, and sit down for a little while and cool off with cold AC.”

She said the electric buses run for up to four days.

District administrative director Dan Thomas said he is glad the district may be able to help heading into a hurricane season without FEMA support.

“Even if FEMA could come in, they can’t help everybody,” Thomas said. “It’s nice for us to have that extra layer. If we could do that one thing, it just adds to the value of the buses in terms of the intrinsic nature of what the community needs.”

Students like Honnerlaw said they are happy to see their educators helping others.

“It’s like we get to become a part of the community and help us help others,” Honnerlaw said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.