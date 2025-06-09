“Lemonade and Leashes” raises money for hundreds of animals at animal shelter

By Dawn White

GARLAND, Texas (KTVT) — An 8-year-old animal welfare advocate served up refreshing lemonade on Sunday to raise awareness and help dogs at the Garland Animal Shelter.

“Today I’m doing my one-year anniversary lemonade stand to help animals at the shelter,” 8-year-old Ben Fuentes said, as he served up sweet treats to help four-legged friends in need.

Deana Seigler is the president of Friends of Rescue Animals, a non-profit organization that operates the volunteer program at the Garland Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.

“We are doing ‘Lemonade and Leashes’ at the Garland Animal Shelter to raise awareness with the community about the dogs here at the shelter,” Seigler said.

The help needed for man’s best friend is critical. Alberto Maldonado, the shelter’s community outreach coordinator, said they’re taking in increasing numbers of animals.

“We do about 150 intakes per week, so them being able to take up some of that vital shelter space helps us by so, so much. We’re able to go ahead and bring in more animals and help out more,” Maldonado said.

The event promoted the importance of fostering at the event.

“Foster homes give a dog a break from the crazy, noisy shelter,” Seigler said. “It allows them time to decompress, where we can learn what their true personality is like in a home.”

The adoptable dogs put their best paw forward going on walks with potential fur parents at the fundraiser.

“We have dogs from 6 pounds to 120 pounds. We have purebreds,” Maldonado said.

All proceeds from the event benefit the animals at the Garland Animal Shelter with the help of a pint-sized animal lover.

Friends of Rescue Animals is always looking for people to adopt pets in need, in addition to finding foster homes.

