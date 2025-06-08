Thousands of car enthusiasts attend 4th annual Downtown Arlington Classic Car Show



KTVT

By Dawn White

Click here for updates on this story

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — Thousands of car lovers turned out Saturday for the Downtown Arlington Classic Car Show. It featured hundreds of classic cars and trucks fully restored and maintained.

More than 220 classic cars from the 1920s to the 1970s filled the streets.

Classic car owners from North Texas and from all over the Southwestern United States revved their engines for the 4th annual show. One owner, Phil Reinsch, shared his passion for the classic car event.

“It just seemed like a great way to support the culture, grow it here in town, let people see these old machines and kind of reminisce about the good old days,” Reinsch said.

Reinsch showed off his bright red 1965 Sunbeam Tiger.

“That was one of the primary colors that came with another thing about this car,” Reinsch said. “It was on a TV show called Get Smart back in the 70s and 60s, and they drove a red one. They made a lot of them in red.

Mike Ames won the show last year and owns 17 classic cars. His son and grandson have picked up the hobby of hunting for unusual cars and restoring them.

“I’m very active in a lot of the clubs,” Ames said. “I do a lot of writing for magazines and so forth, and I’ve just been in the hobby for many, many years, and I know a lot of people. It’s kind of like a fraternity, almost.”

Ames displayed his rare 1954 Buick Skylark.

“They only built 836 of them with very low production,” Ames said. “It was the only year they built this body style and design. This was considered a Buick sports car. It’s a V8, has an automatic transmission.”

The show also included a live DJ, music, and food trucks. Money from the event will go back into the Downtown Arlington Community. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross took in the show and judged the Mayor’s Choice Award.

“We love the classic car show because it brings people together from everywhere,” Ross said. “This is what Arlington is all about. We like people to come out, get to know your neighbors, have some great food, enjoy some great music, see some incredibly cool cars, and have a wonderful time.”

Organizers plan on making next year’s show even bigger and better.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.