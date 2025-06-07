4 arrested after shooting, reported fights outside Burnsville High School following graduation ceremony

By Nick Lentz

BURNSVILLE, Minnesota (WCCO) — Four people were arrested after a shooting and reported fights outside Burnsville High School following a graduation ceremony Friday night, according to police.

The fights were reported near the school located in the area of State Highway 13 and Portland Avenue around 8:30 p.m., 30 minutes after the ceremony ended, officials say.

Officers at the school for the graduation heard gunshots, which sparked a large response from several law enforcement agencies.

Police say no one was injured.

“We’re deeply saddened that this took place following what had been a joyous celebration with our graduates and their families,” Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Theresa Battle said in a written statement late Friday. “We’re grateful that no one was injured and for the immediate response of Burnsville Police and other law enforcement agencies to the scene.”

Battle says the district is working with law enforcement on the investigation, which is ongoing.

Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed dozens of police cars in the area around the school.

