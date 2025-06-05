North Carolina firefighter shares story of daring water rescue during Hurricane Helene

By Christian Petersen

FRANK, North Carolina (WXII) — An Avery County firefighter shared the story of a dramatic water rescue as Hurricane Helene came barreling through the region.

Captain Kacey Hughes had already pulled a person out of a car stuck in floodwater when the call came in around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 27. A woman was trapped on a pile of logs surrounded by the overflowing North Toe River.

Hughes and a fellow firefighter had to cut their way to the scene. Trees were falling everywhere and had blocked the road.

When they arrived, there was little Hughes and his partner could do. The river was raging, and the woman was too far away to toss a throw bag or a rope.

Hughes couldn’t communicate with the woman because of the thunderous noise from the river.

There was also a family trapped in a nearby home. A portion of the garage and children’s bedroom was ripped off by the force of the water.

For four hours, Hughes said he just watched and prayed that everyone would be safe until the water receded. Eventually, cell service and radio communication went dead.

Hughes said, “It was just mentally tough because you would spend the four hours you would pray while, and then you’d watch a while, and then you pray a little bit longer, and then you watch a little bit longe.r”

It was around noon when the rain stopped and the water receded enough for Hughes to rescue the family of four from their house.

Finally, Hughes made the courageous decision to swim to the woman.

Hughes said, “I finally looked at my buddy and I was like, ‘Well, we’ve got to swim. I mean, that’s the only way to do it.’”

Hughes was able to reach the woman and bring her back safely.

Hughes doesn’t consider himself a hero. He said he’s simply doing the job he is paid to do. He continues to serve the community of Frank in Avery County.

