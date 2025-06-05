Massachusetts sergeant’s killer receives medical parole after decades in prison

By Veronica Haynes

MILFORD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A man convicted of killing a Milford, Massachusetts, police sergeant during a 1980 bank robbery and sentenced to life in prison has been granted medical parole.

Milford Police Sgt. Walter “Moose” Conley, 61, was shot while working a detail at the Milford Savings Bank and later died at the hospital. Following an intense manhunt, Patrick O’Shea and John Currie were arrested and tried for the murder, both receiving life sentences without parole.

State correction officials announced that O’Shea was granted medical parole on Tuesday.

“As somebody whose whole life is guided by health and wellness and, you know, the sanctity of life, I just say, you know, where was Moose’s sanctity of life when he was alone, dying? This is a person who was tried, convicted and given due process, and he was given a sentence of life without parole,” Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said. “That means you stay there until you die.”

O’Shea remains in custody under medical care.

