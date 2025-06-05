EGG-TASTROPHE | Thousands of eggs spill off truck, cause shell-shocking mess in Pennsylvania

By Rachael Lardani

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Thousands of eggs spilled off a truck, creating a “shell-shocking” mess in Lancaster County on Wednesday.

Hundreds of egg cartons fell behind the old Fairview Tavern on Fairview Road off Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township.

The back lot was covered in yolks and egg cartons.

A West Hempfield Township spokesperson said the property owner and driver worked to get it cleaned up.

HomeGoodies & Coffee, located in Columbia Borough, saw the spill and shared this photo with WGAL News 8.

