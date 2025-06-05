Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

EGG-TASTROPHE | Thousands of eggs spill off truck, cause shell-shocking mess in Pennsylvania

<i>WGAL via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Thousands of eggs spilled off a truck
WGAL via CNN Newsource
Thousands of eggs spilled off a truck
By
Published 9:52 AM

By Rachael Lardani

Click here for updates on this story

    WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Thousands of eggs spilled off a truck, creating a “shell-shocking” mess in Lancaster County on Wednesday.

Video above: Public Works employee reacts to huge egg spill

Hundreds of egg cartons fell behind the old Fairview Tavern on Fairview Road off Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township.

The back lot was covered in yolks and egg cartons.

A West Hempfield Township spokesperson said the property owner and driver worked to get it cleaned up.

HomeGoodies & Coffee, located in Columbia Borough, saw the spill and shared this photo with WGAL News 8.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.