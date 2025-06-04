Community and celebrities show support after Salinas track star stripped of state title

By Ricardo Tovar

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — Locals and people from across the country are showing their support for a Salinas track star who was stripped of her gold medal in the 400-meter event at the CIF State Championships due to her post-race celebration involving a fire extinguisher.

After winning the 400-meter event with a time of 53.24 seconds, Clara Adams celebrated by grabbing a fire extinguisher from her coach and father to extinguish her spikes.

CIF officials deemed the act unsportsmanlike and disqualified her.

As of Monday morning, less than a day after the story was posted, it has gone viral on social media, amassing over a million views on TikTok and Instagram combined.

An Instagram poll asked KSBW viewers, “Do you agree with the CIF decision?” Over 3,000 votes were cast, with 87% disagreeing with the decision to take Adams’ title.

Hall of Fame NBA player Kevin Garnett, Lil Eazy-E (son of NWA member Eazy-E) and online influencer Jamie Greenberg are some of the celebrities who have viewed and liked the social media video. TOGETHXR, a company founded by Sue Bird, Alex Morgan, and Chloe Kim, also liked the video.

Four-time Olympian and medalist for the Bahamas, Leevan Sands, commented, “SMT!!!!”

Edose Ibadin, an 800-meter Olympian for Nigeria, commented, “High School officials taking fun away.”

Two-time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas commented, asking, “What does the fire extinguisher have to say about this?”

Influencer DeStorm Powers, who has nearly 7 million followers on Instagram, commented on the video, saying:

“One of the reasons track and field struggles in America is the lack of celebration. Other sports have signature dance moves to commemorate their victories. Think about it: training daily for an entire season without a way to celebrate your achievements. Great runners come and go, but creativity not only fills the stands; it also creates legendary athletes.

“Just look at Bolt, Gatlin, Greene, Johnson, Lyles, Pryce, Devers, Richardson, and especially FloJo! Each had their unique flair.

“As a lifelong fan of the sport, I’m thrilled to see @mjgold4, @nojo18, and @itsshacarrri bringing some excitement to the scene.

“If you see this, keep your head up, young lady! Everyone knows you’re a champion, and you just made national news. In the long run, this too is a positive move for the sport!”

Locally, Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo expressed his support: “THE TRUE CIF 400-METER STATE CHAMPION CLARA ADAMS DESERVES TO HAVE HER TITLE REINSTATED! OFFICIALS WENT OVERBOARD.”

Former KSBW 8 sports director Drea Blackwell also took to social media to voice her displeasure.

