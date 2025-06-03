‘It tore my front door off’: Storm rips through Southeast Georgia community, damaging homes

By Tia Maggio

METTER, Georgia (WJCL) — Severe storms and strong winds hit Metter, Georgia, on Friday, causing damage to homes and leaving residents to cope with the destruction.

Fallon and Cody McCrane described how the storm escalated from light rain to a frightening ordeal.

“All of a sudden, we couldn’t see out our windows of our house. It was that fast. It really happened within 1 or 2 minutes,” they said.

Despite the storm’s brief duration, its impact was significant.

“We have a family farm and everything has just been ruined. Except our homes have been spared,” they added.

Residents were caught off guard by the sudden storm.

“I heard what sounded like a freight train, and I was super confused,” one resident said.

While some homes, like the McCranes’, were spared, others were not as fortunate.

Brandy Caddell lost her entire camper in the storm.

“I heard the wind. I saw the trees kind of moving. Then it tore my front door off. And then as soon as it tore the front door off, it took the roof and everything and just tumbled everything over,” Caddell said.

Despite the severe damage, family friend Cassidy Fordham expressed relief that no lives were lost.

“We’re just grateful that she is okay. Everything can be replaced. Everything can be fixed. But a human life can’t be replaced,” Fordham said.

Metter officials reported that no injuries have been reported so far. Power was out in the area Friday, but crews were working to restore it.

