Universal announces closing date for Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Universal has announced fans have 75 days left to experience the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster.

“Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will permanently close on August 18, 2025 to make way for a new experience,” Universal says on its website. “More details will be available at a later date.”

WESH 2 Investigates was first to tell you about the start of construction on the replacement.

Last year, WESH 2 Investigates found documents the theme park filed with the Southwest Florida Water Management District on Dec. 23 regarding a project located on the Rip Ride Rockit’s footprint.

After our investigation, Universal said the ride would close this September.

With the closing date moved up a month and construction walls already up, it seems Universal is moving full speed ahead on this replacement.

The notice of commencement we reported earlier expires in a little over two years on June 30, 2027.

Still no word on what the replacement will be.

