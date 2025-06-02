18-year-old student earns associate’s degree in time for high school graduation

By Isabel Litterst

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Graduation is a major milestone, and for one Laconia High School student, it’s her second ceremony this year.

Kendora Harper, 18, is graduating as valedictorian at Laconia High School with an associate’s degree already in her hand.

“I just graduated college. And then there’s that two-week period now where I’m waiting for my diploma from high school,” Harper said.

Harper was excelling in her high school classes when teachers suggested she enroll in early college courses at the Lakes Region Community College.

“Junior year came around, and I’m like, I can do all my classes there. I can do dual enrollment. So, I ended up going full-time there for the last two years,” she said.

Her college-level classes counted toward high school graduation requirements, expediting her education.

“I always like to say I’m a good learner. Like, I know I need to study for this, I know I don’t understand this, so I go and get help,” she said.

Harper credited her success to the community support she’s received along the way.

“It’s just unbelievable to me how many people I’ve met in my life and how much they do for me,” she said.

Her mother, Kristy Harper, has been by her side since the beginning.

“Education is the most important thing. That’s all there is to it,” Kristy said.

As she prepares to watch her daughter graduate for a second time this week, Kristy said she couldn’t be prouder.

Harper plans to attend Fisher College in the fall to study pre-med and hopes to join the soccer team.

“I’m excited and I know, like a lot of people might be like, oh, well, high school is the best part of life, but it’s only that if you make it the best part of your life. So, I’m hoping to make what’s next for me the best,” Harper said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.