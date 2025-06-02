1 dead, 11 injured after ‘mass shooting’ during party, Catawba County deputies say

By Rebecca Smith

Click here for updates on this story

CATAWBA COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — One person is dead and 11 others are injured after a reported “mass shooting” at a party, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday around 11 p.m., Major Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a home on Walnut Acres Drive for a noise complaint. Deputies said they addressed the complaint and left.

On Sunday, at 12:45 a.m., deputies and officers with the Hickory Police Department said they responded again to the home after receiving reports that multiple people were shot.

Deputies said 12 victims have been reported. One of the reported victims died on scene, and one person is in critical condition at last check. Currently, seven remain hospitalized. While some victims were shot, deputies said others were hurt as they ran from the gunfire. The victims range in age from 16 to 58.

The deceased victim has been identified as 58-year-old Shawn Hood of Lenoir. Hood’s next of kin have been notified.

“There was a party at the residence in question where the shooting occurred,” according to Major Turk. “We don’t know of any danger to the community or to the general public. This does seem to be something that had some focus associated with that party.”

Officials have not shared the type of party, but said they have identified teenagers and adults who were in attendance.

During a Sunday afternoon press conference, Major Turk said no arrests have been made at this time; however, investigators believe there is more than one shooter involved.

Officials also said more than 80 shots were fired and believe multiple weapons were used.

Investigators, officers, special agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and FBI are working to find out what led to the shooting and identify those responsible.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.