‘They need to be in jail’: Mother demands justice after 7 teens charged in assault on son

By Kimberly King

Click here for updates on this story

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — Michelle, who asked News 13 to only use her first name, says she is grateful that seven juveniles are facing charges for allegedly assaulting her 14-year-old son at Franklin Park in Brevard.

“It just hurts my heart that somebody can do this,” she said. “The video replays in my head over and over. I can’t sleep. I can’t do a full day at work because my mind is not there.” Michelle says her son, who suffers from mental challenges, is also traumatized.

The attack was recorded by a witness and posted to Snapchat; it shows the victim being physically attacked and kicked in a Franklin Park public restroom on Sunday, May 25.

Two of the seven teens involved are facing charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Brevard Police Chief Tom Jordan said the two juveniles, aged 14 and 17, used their bodies to kick and beat the 14-year-old as he fell to the ground.

“The fear of my son standing there, while these kids were around him. It started at Brevard Middle School and then went into Davison River High,” Michelle said, referring to past bullying incidents.

One of the 14-year-olds charged, she said, assaulted her son last week at Davison River High.

While the latest alleged assault happened in a park, a Transylvania County district spokeswoman said the district’s priority is to keep students safe. A district Facebook post stated that once an investigation is complete, the school system can use long-term suspension, if warranted.

Michelle, however, wants the seven charged to face jail time.

“If not, they’re just going to continue,” she said. “They’ll realize, ‘Oh it’s just going to be community service or whatnot.’ They need to be in jail.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.