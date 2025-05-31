Skip to Content
Man taken into custody after hours-long standoff at gas station

A man who police believed was carrying a kitchen knife was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff Friday at an Allen Park
A man who police believed was carrying a kitchen knife was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff Friday at an Allen Park
Published 2:21 PM

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

    DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A man who police believed was carrying a kitchen knife was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff Friday at an Allen Park, Michigan, gas station.

CBS News Detroit’s Terell Bailey when the standoff ended at the Marathon gas station at Allen and Southfield roads.

Police received a call about a man sitting outside a McDonald’s at about 4:30 p.m., but when officers arrived, the man ran into the gas station. Police say customers inside the store were able to get out, but two employees were still inside.

The employees told CBS News Detroit that the man appeared scared.

Police threw in smoke bombs before entering the gas station. The standoff ended after nearly five hours.

Authorities say no one was hurt in the incident.

Terell Bailey contributed to this report.

