Woman wanted for homicide pretends to be sister, who was also wanted, police say

By WGAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

QUARRYVILLE, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A woman wanted on a homicide warrant out of Lancaster County pretended to be her sister when she was arrested in York, police say. The suspect’s sister was also wanted, but on a lesser charge, felony retail theft.

Quarryville Borough Police said Kenda Hess, 39, was stopped in York on May 21 around 3 a.m. for “unspecified criminal violations.” Kenda told York City officers her name was Koty Hess, who is her sister, according to police.

York City officers took Hess into custody on the outstanding warrant for felony retail theft, and she was processed at the York County Prison.

Quarryville police said Kenda Hess continually identified herself as Koty Hess, but after they investigated, they correctly identified her as Kenda.

She is now being detained under her proper name. The U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department will be transferring her to the Lancaster County Prison on a homicide, drug delivery resulting in death charge.

Quarryville police said the whereabouts of Kenda’s sister remain unknown.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.