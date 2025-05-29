Man allegedly shoots at car of teens who bullied his daughter, egged his house

By Tim Johns

SAN MATEO, California (KGO) — An incident in San Mateo went from bullying to pranking and now felony charges, as a father is accused of shooting a gun at a car full of teenagers. He claims these kids were bullying his daughter.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe responded Wednesday to the alleged incident that happened early Sunday morning.

“It’s the response that’s the crime,” Wagstaffe said. “You do not get to take a firearm out and point it at a car with human beings in it and fire.”

He says a man shot two rounds down his street at a car filled with three teenage boys.

Moments before, those boys are said to have been throwing eggs at the man’s house.

“He said he was just trying to shoot at the tires, but one of those went into the passenger side of it where the three boys were located. Fortunately, they were not hit,” Wagstaffe said.

Sunday’s incident comes a few days after the same group of boys allegedly also poured canola oil outside the steps of the man’s house.

The suspect telling law enforcement that his daughter attends school with the boys and was the victim of bullying.

Following the incident, the man turned himself in to police, who also did a search of his house.

“They did find a variety of ammunition and an illegal automatic rifle. So he is also charged with the illegal possession of an automatic rifle,” Wagstaffe said.

The shooting has come as a shock to many in the neighborhood.

Robert Gonzales told ABC7 News police knocked on his door around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

“We’ve been here 50 years and have never had any incidents at all, ever,” he said.

Other neighbors like Michael Chadd say they noticed a police presence for days following Sunday’s incident.

Chadd says while he condemns the suspect shooting at the car, he worries about the real life ramifications bullying can have.

“Bullying is something, according to my own understanding, that’s not always something that’s followed up correctly. And when incidents are reported, it doesn’t get nipped in the bud so to speak,” Chadd said.

Wagstaffe says the suspect is facing five different felony charges.

And while that plays out in the legal system, he says he hopes the teenage boys have also learned a lesson.

“One prays that they’ve got sufficient brainpower to understand they were lucky, and luck doesn’t always happen,” Wagstaffe said.

