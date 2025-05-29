California family escapes fire thanks to loyal dog

By Ruby Rivera

BAKERSFIELD, California (KERO) — A southwest family is grieving the loss of their home but not their lives after their dog, Lulu, woke them up in the middle of the night on Saturday due to a fire that broke out.

– According to Bakersfield Fire Department, a fire broke out at a southwest residence in the backyard, which eventually made its way inside.

– BFD says the family was alerted of the fire by their dog, Lulu, who started barking.

– The family was able to get out of the home unharmed.

– Very little is what’s left of a home in Southwest Bakersfield after a fire broke out in the middle of the night. The family, was able to escape with their lives thanks to their beloved dog, Lulu.

It happened Saturday morning around 4 a.m., what was supposed to be any other night turned into a tragedy.

A Facebook post from the Bakersfield fire department states that a fire broke out in the middle of the night outside of the house.

“The fire started getting bigger on the outside of the house in the back and then the family said that the dog was barking and woke them up and then shortly after they woke up they looked outside and saw there was a fire,” said Alexander Clark with the Bakersfield Fire Department.

Clark says the fire moved very quickly throughout the house, breaking in through the back windows, and burning through the entire house, eventually breaking the front windows.

Though most of the families belongings were lost to the fire, neighbors, friends, and officials searched through the rubble and were able to retrieve a wedding ring that belonged to the homeowners.

Investigators say the fire does not look to have been started intentionally.

It’s still unclear as to how the fire started, we will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

