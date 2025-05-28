Woman sentenced for setting fire to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe

By WLS Digital Team

Click here for updates on this story

DES PLAINES, Illinois (WLS) — A woman charged with intentionally setting a fire at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe has pleaded guilty.

Virginia Roque Fermin was captured on surveillance setting the fire at the shrine in Des Plaines in 2023.

On Tuesday, she was sentenced to four years in jail.

She is getting credit for serving two years already.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.