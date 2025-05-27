WWII veteran’s Purple Heart saved from scrapyard

By Julie Dunmire

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WXMI) — At a memorial on Grand Rapids Community College’s campus, veterans are honored.

The name of one of those veterans is the focus of this story: David T. McMahon.

McMahon’s Purple Heart was recently saved from a Georgia scrapyard.

“A gentlemen that works at the scrapyard, junk yard, he ran across a Purple Heart in a World War 2 case,” local history buff Steve Quesinberry said.

Steve Quesinberry teamed up with the local VFW hall down in Georgia to track down McMahon’s family. With the help of the community, he found a niece and nephew in California.

Arrangements are being made to get the medal back to the family.

It’s a mystery as to how the medal ended up in Georgia. But it serves as a reminder this Memorial Day, of those we owe our freedom to.

“Nobody knows how it got to Georgia, including the niece and nephew. We thought… if that medal could talk.,” Quesinberry said.

