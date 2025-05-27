U-Haul: Hate group seen in Kansas City broke transport policy

By Krista Tatschl

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front were seen marching through parts of Kansas City over the weekend.

Video from witnesses captured nearly 100 masked men emerging from the cargo holds of three box trucks proceeded to march near the National World War I Museum and Memorial on Saturday.

The group, designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has a history of using U-Haul vehicles to transport members.

U-Haul confirmed the trucks used were rented in Kansas City and stated it has revoked the rental privileges of the individuals involved.

In a statement, the company reiterated its policy prohibiting people from riding in the cargo areas of their vehicles.

This is not the first time Patriot Front has used U-Haul trucks in demonstrations.

It used trucks at a Pride rally in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 2022, where more than two dozen members were arrested.

The group marched again in Nashville during Independence Day events in 2023.

Ace Lovelace, who witnessed the march in Kansas City, described the unsettling scene.

“I got worried because as they were crossing the street, they made eye contact with the guy in the front of it,” Lovelace said. “It felt like they saw me there and wanted to intimidate, so they crossed the street and came towards me.”

The Kansas City Police Department said it had no prior knowledge of the group’s plans and no escorts were provided.

No arrests were made.

After the march, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas posted this statement on social media:

“While the First Amendment provides the right to bring any message to Kansas City, we know that our diversity, our welcoming community, and our respect for the rights of all reject whatever hate and cowardice come our way.”

The National World War I Museum and Memorial also released a statement on Sunday:

“The National WWI Museum and Memorial is aware of yesterday’s gathering on the public grounds surrounding our institution. We respect First Amendment protections for peaceful assembly and free speech, and want to be unequivocally clear that the views expressed by this group do not represent or align with our values. We stand firmly against hatred, bigotry and divisiveness in all forms. Our grounds include public park space where various groups may gather, but such use should never be interpreted as our endorsement of any particular viewpoint. The Museum and Memorial remains committed to serving as a place of learning, reflection and unity for all visitors.

This Memorial Day, as we do every day, we honor the lives of those who died in defense of liberty and freedom. This Memorial, a beacon for democracy, reminds us all of core values that seek to unite us and create a just and lasting peace for all nations.”

