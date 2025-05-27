Police warn residents after apparent mountain lion spotted in neighborhood

By Cecilio Padilla

FAIRFIELD, California (KOVR) — A really big cat was caught on a Fairfield resident’s camera overnight, police say.

The animal was seen walking across the front door of an Orchid Street resident early Monday morning.

After realizing the animal was possibly a mountain lion, the resident alerted authorities.

Fairfield police note that both county animal control and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife have also been notified.

Mountain lion sightings in Solano County are rare, but not completely unheard of. In 2024, Vacaville officials sent out a public safety alert after a mountain lion was spotted walking the downtown area of the city.

Authorities are urging Fairfield residents to keep their pets indoors and to refrain from chasing or trying to take pictures of the large cat.

Further, police are urging the public to refrain from calling 911 if the mountain lion is just going about its business. Reports should be made to the department’s non-emergency line.

