Large hail in Colorado causes law enforcement response for burglar alarm

By Christa Swanson

Click here for updates on this story

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — One Colorado sheriff’s office got a surprise Saturday when large hail set off a burglar alarm.

Deputy Brill with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to what they thought was a break-in off of Wolfensberger tonight. When Brill arrived, they discovered the hail had set off the alarm.

In a post on X, the department warned residents to take the threat of hail seriously. “Colorado weather is no joke. When the National Weather Service says ‘large hail,’ they mean it! Take those warnings seriously-this stuff can do real damage.”

They assured the public that they will always respond to alarms, “even if it’s just Mother Nature doing her thing.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.