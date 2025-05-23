Police arrest man accused of pointing loaded gun at child’s head

By Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Virginia (WTVR) — A man is facing multiple charges after police say they discovered a disturbing image showing him pointing a loaded gun at a young boy’s head with the hammer cocked.

Matthew Williams, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with attempted murder, simple assault of a family member, assault using a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless care for a child and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards called the image “one of the sickest things I think I’ve ever seen.”

“We had one of our recruit officers who got that call, received a still shot of that disturbing video clip. We surrounded the house, did a call out and arrested that person. Multiple guns seized, including the gun that was in the photo,” Edwards said.

The disturbing image had been circulating on several social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and X, before the arrest was made.

According to police, at least one recruit from Richmond’s 129th police academy graduating class was instrumental in making the arrest. The incident occurred shortly before 23 new officers received their badges and belts at a graduation ceremony at Main Street Station.

