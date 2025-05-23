Healing horses: Inside a unique therapy method

By Preston Stober

MANITOWOC, Wisconsin (WGBA) — May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to reflect on the importance of mental well-being and to explore various avenues for support. In Manitowoc County, a unique and innovative therapy program involving horses is helping children find hope and healing.

At Crossfire Ranch in Manitowoc County, eight specially trained horses play a vital role in therapeutic sessions designed for children facing emotional and relational challenges.

Founder Heidi Gossen emphasizes the significant impact that these animals have on the kids.

“Primarily, we work with youth that are in a tough spot emotionally and relationally,” Gossen explains.

Through interactions with the horses, children develop a deeper understanding of their feelings and learn how to manage their emotions.

For instance, Gossen describes one horse that exhibits signs of anxiety. By helping this horse remain calm, the children are simultaneously learning to self-soothe.

Cammie Wheeler, a mother of two daughters who participate in the program, says that the therapy helps her children understand the importance of empathy.

“It helps them build awareness of others’ needs, knowing that the horse is comfortable and taken care of before they ride it,” Wheeler shared.

This Mental Health Awareness Month, Gossen emphasizes that the work isn’t over.

“We always talk about the stigma, and there still is—it’s a hush that we still have,” she said. “Whatever the issue is, it’s okay to talk through those things and not be ashamed or embarrassed. Keeping the conversation open is crucial.”

For those interested in learning more about the transformative experiences at Crossfire Ranch or to meet one of their equine companions, the ranch is hosting a Discovery Tour on June 8th.

