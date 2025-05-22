Soledad launches temporary encampment to aid homeless transition

By Joyce Kim

SOLEDAD, California (KSBW) — Soledad is relocating individuals living near the riverbed by Premiere Cinemas to a secured temporary encampment on Los Coches Drive as part of a plan to move them into tiny homes by late summer.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s definitely a step up for the situation we’re all in,” said Rudy, a camper affected by the relocation.

Beatriz Trujillo, director of community and economic development, explained the health and safety concerns of the riverbed area.

“The people that are living at the riverbed, that was never intended as a location for people to live there. So if it’s not a safe location, they’re close to the river. Everything. It’s kind of in a little going down, down hilled. So it’s hard to be in that area. So it’s mainly a health and safety concern,” Trujillo said.

City leaders describe the encampment as part of a two-year project aimed at establishing long-term housing solutions across Monterey County.

The new site, a former industrial lot, can accommodate up to 18 people and offers amenities such as flushing toilets, hot showers, 24-hour security, and a case manager available on weekdays.

“I’m finally relieved that we’re moving into a new encampment that’s much more safer, because here, there’s, like, a lot of snakes and a lot of poison ivy,” Rudy said.

The project consists of two phases, beginning with the temporary encampment and motel vouchers, costing $350,000. After three to four months, residents will transition into modular units.

Trujillo noted the challenges faced by the small town, saying, “Soledad, this is a very small town. We only have one encampment, and we are trying to resolve this, but it’s taking a lot of work and a lot of partnerships.”

Funding for the initiative comes from the state’s Encampment Resolution Fund, with Soledad receiving over $4.7 million to assist in transitioning people out of unsafe encampments.

The city is collaborating with nonprofits like Step Up to provide comprehensive services, including mental health support, housing navigation, and motel vouchers.

“It’s hard to provide the supportive services if people don’t have a roof over the head. So the first thing that in order for people to be able to receive services is that we need to stabilize people,” Trujillo said.

The first residents are expected to move into the new encampment by Thursday.

