‘It’s history’; After 80 years an identified Pearl Harbor veteran will return home

By Preston Stober

Click here for updates on this story

SHAWANO, Wisconsin (WGBA) — On December 7, 1941, the world was forever changed when the attack on Pearl Harbor claimed the lives of countless brave Americans, including Herbert E. McLaughlin.

Now, 80 years later, McLaughlin has been identified.

VFW Post 2723 in Shawano, which carries McLaughlin’s name, reflects the profound impact his legacy has on local veterans.

Operation Desert Storm veteran Tom Hoffman said, “It’s history. I never thought we’d be part of it really, and now it’s hitting home.”

McLaughlin’s story began more than eight decades ago when he left his hometown to fight in World War II. Tragically, he never returned, having been killed during the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor.

“Having a local soldier who was a casualty at Pearl Harbor makes it personal,” said Vietnam veteran Phil Nelson.

What began as a plan by McLaughlin’s great-nephew in Milwaukee to donate his Purple Heart to the Shawano VFW took an unexpected and touching turn.

Hoffman recounted the moment when the family member shared, “I am not just bringing the Purple Heart home to Shawano with me; I’m going to bring Herbert with me. The remains have been identified.”

As the community prepares to welcome McLaughlin back home, he is expected to return in June or July. This aligns with the VFW’s plans to build a new home for veterans in Shawano.

“It’s like we’re building a new home for Herbert,” said Hoffman. “It’s all coming together. A new post, Herbert’s coming home. He’s got a new place to come to.”

The return of Herbert E. McLaughlin symbolizes more than just the arrival of a fallen hero; representing the recognition of sacrifice that spans generations.

“It’s going to be very significant for our post that our namesake is finally coming home,” said Nelson.

The new Herbert E. McLaughlin VFW Post 2723 is set to open its doors on November 11, 2025, Veterans Day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.