‘Best thing since sliced bread!’ Nonprofit takes seniors on bike rides

By Karson Wells

Click here for updates on this story

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California (KSBY) — The nonprofit Cycling Without Age takes seniors in our community on bike rides around San Luis Obispo.

“It’s the most unique thing that they have for us to do to keep us busy,” said Anne Wilson, a resident at The Villages of San Luis Obispo. “When it first showed up on our calendar, Cycling Without Age, I thought, ‘What the dickens are they doing cycling at our age? They’ve lost their mind.'”

But the participants aren’t the ones doing the cycling. Instead, they ride in style on a trishaw and a volunteer takes them across town.

“Talking with them is amazing,” said Brian Troup, a Cycling Without Age volunteer. “They all have a story, all of them, and it’s nice to listen to them. They get to talk about their kids. I get to talk about my kids. It’s just a lot of fun.”

“There’s a lot of engagement that happens out on the rides where people are waving and talking with the pilot and the passengers. I think the experience a lot of people have is warm and engages laughter and fun,” said Rose Levinson-Woertz, the program coordinator for Cycling Without Age.

Cycling Without Age offers rides at The Villages four times a month. They also visit The Palms and Garden Creek, other senior communities in the area.

“I’ve probably ridden four or five times. I try to get a slot every time they come to The Villages,” Wilson said. “I love getting out places that I can’t walk, you know, that far anymore or at that speed. I like watching the seasons change, people’s gardens and things. I just think it’s great.”

Sometimes they even go get a sweet treat.

“We created a partnership where our residents are able to get a ride with Cycling Without Age over to McConnell’s downtown and they get a free ice cream,” said Lesley Chapman, the Activities Director at The Villages.

The program has been active in San Luis Obispo since last July, and all the volunteers receive training before going out on rides.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s the best thing since sliced bread!” Wilson said.

Levinson-Woertz says they hope to get another trishaw soon and expand to other Central Coast communities.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.