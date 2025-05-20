Driver targets family, leading to shooting and arrest in Florida

By Mercedes Martinez & Kendall Brandt

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — Lee County deputies released body camera footage showing the arrest of Eduardo Lando-Matamoro, who is accused of driving into several people in a residential neighborhood, leading to a shooting incident Sunday night.

It all took place along Maravilla Circle just off U.S. 41 and south of Hanson Street. Two witnesses reportedly shot at Lando-Matamoro after he drove into a crowd, hitting two people. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person was shot during the altercation.

A father who lives in the home on Maravilla Circle, where it all happened, said a former tenant nearly ran over him and his wife.

He said he was able to push her out of the way just in time.

“We were just chilling and a drunk guy pulls up and just starts barging into our house,” said victim Daniel Siri.

He said that’s how a terrifying situation began outside his new home off of U.S. 41.

“That’s when he gets in his car, backs up, and then, like, angles straight to drive straight into me and my wife and the other tenant who was also here as well,” Siri said. “Luckily, I pushed them out the way, but I got caught in the middle and I got pinned down on one leg between the car and the house.”

Siri said the driver used to live at the home and came by to collect some of his stuff.

He said his landlord’s son then shot Lando-Matamoro.

Jerry Yeomans, a resident of Maravilla Circle, expressed his shock at the incident, saying, “I did, saw the news people here this morning and kind of curious, looked out, then once I saw what was going on, I was very shocked. Being here 50 years without any incidents like this.”

Deputies responded to the scene just before 9 p.m. after the altercation escalated. Lando-Matamoro was shot in the shoulder and attempted to flee, but one of the witnesses managed to chase him down and pin him. A black car was towed from the scene, and Lando-Matamoro, along with the two witnesses, was taken to the hospital. All are expected to recover.

Yeomans added, “I hate to see it anywhere, but in my neighborhood, it’s kind of, you know, kind of different. But there, again, it can happen anywhere. I just, I just wish we could all just chill out. I don’t know what the confrontation was about, whether it was an assault, what it was kind of like you were just learning.”

After being released from the hospital, Lando-Matamoro was arrested by Lee County deputies. He is facing charges of three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

