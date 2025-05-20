Aunt takes plea deal in death of 1-year-old Baby Cain

By Ryan Jeltema

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WJRT) — The aunt and legal guardian of 1-year-old Baby Cain accepted a plea deal on Monday and agreed to testify against her ex-boyfriend, who is charged with the child’s murder.

Court records show 34-year-old Jasmin Jones-Bonner pleaded no contest to charges of first-degree child abuse and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor. Prosecutors dropped charges of felony murder and torture in exchange for her plea.

The no contest plea indicates that Jones-Bonner won’t admit guilt for the baby’s death, but she will accept the punishment for her charges.

Baby Cain died on Dec. 19, 2022, from a methamphetamine overdose at a Flint Township residence.

Prosecutors say Jones-Bonner, who had legal custody of Baby Cain and was attempting to adopt him, left the child with then-boyfriend Timothy Coombs while she attended a work Christmas party.

While she was gone, authorities say Coombs fed the 1-year-old methamphetamine and Baby Cain died of an overdose.

Jones-Bonner will testify against Coombs when he goes on trial Wednesday before Judge Brian Pickell in Genesee County Circuit Court. He is facing the following charges:

Felony murder. First-degree child abuse. Torture. Delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Coombs could face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted of the most serious charges. Jones-Bonner’s plea agreement says she will be sentenced on a low end of guidelines when she appears before Pickell on July 8.

First-degree child abuse in Michigan carries a sentence of life or any term of years in prison. The court will determine her sentence guidelines with a pre-sentence investigation.

Jones-Bonner also was scheduled to stand trial with Coombs this week before she accepted the plea agreement.

