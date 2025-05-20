Akron middle school evacuated after bomb threat discovered; suspect is 11 years old

By Joe Donatelli , Bob Jones

AKRON, Ohio (WEWS) — An Akron middle school was vandalized over the weekend and evacuated this morning when a bomb threat was discovered.

Akron Public Schools Superintendent Mary Outley confirmed that the school district has declared a calamity day for Innes Community Learning Center, and police used bomb-sniffing dogs to search and clear the building.

Parents were asked to pick up students at the Garfield Community Learning Center.

“Because school buses were already in transit when the threat was discovered, students were redirected to Garfield Community Learning Center. All students were safely transported and are currently being housed in the auditorium at Garfield under staff supervision,” the school district said in a statement.

Photos sent to News 5 by Akron Education Association President Pat Shipe show classrooms with chairs and garbage cans overturned, as well as supplies and books on the floor. Shipe says items were ripped off the walls.

Police say the bomb threat was at the school, which the school district says was a note referencing a possible explosive device.

News 5 learned “I have bombs” was written on a white board in a classroom.

According to Akron Police, the suspect is 11 years old and is a sixth grader at the school. He was arrested Monday afternoon and is facing multiple charges including breaking and entering, vandalism and inducing panic.

According to the district, the school will also be closed on Tuesday because more time is needed to clean up the mess.

