‘A constant almost siren-like noise’: Residents urge city to investigate unknown noise

By Sam Fristed

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisconsin (WQOW) — Residents in a Chippewa Falls neighborhood are urging the city to investigate a loud noise that is disrupting their lives. The source of the noise remains unknown.

Ryan Dolan and Sarah Ziebell have lived near Chippewa Falls for about a year. Dolan said, “Once we moved in it was persistent. It was a constant almost siren-like noise.”

The couple hears the sound daily, impacting their routine. “We’ve avoided spending time in our yard, walking the dog, doing any activities,” Dolan said. “If we do want to go outside, we go to the state park or somewhere away from the noise to escape it.”

When the couple tested how loud the noise got, it peaked at 80 decibels, comparable to a vacuum cleaner or a busy city street. They suspect the Berry Plastics Manufacturing Plant, located less than a mile away, might be responsible. “It could be a maintenance issue, it could be a faulty fan, muffler. We’re not sure what it is,” Dolan said.

Residents from both the east and west sides of Chippewa Falls have also voiced complaints. In response, Dolan and Ziebell started a petition, which has over 80 signatures. They hope it will prompt the city to investigate. “The more signatures we get, the more attention hopefully it brings to the city to potentially investigate the issue,” Dolan said.

Chippewa Falls Mayor Jason Hiess confirmed the city is aware of the complaints. However, the city inspector noted that Chippewa Falls lacks a specific noise ordinance for businesses. Despite visiting various businesses in the industrial district, the inspector couldn’t pinpoint the noise source.

Dolan emphasized his desire for a peaceful resolution. “Push someone to investigate it, see if it’s something normal. If it’s a noise that they can’t do anything about then at least we know,” he said.

18 News reached out to AMCOR, who owns Berry Plastics, about the suspected source of the noise for comment. They said:

“AMCOR takes all community concerns seriously and is committed to being a responsible neighbor in Chippewa Falls. We are aware of the recent noise concerns raised by some area residents. Out of an abundance of caution, we have already taken steps to reduce noise levels at our facility and have conducted an independent noise survey in the surrounding area. We continue to work with the city and remain open to ongoing dialogue to address any issues constructively. Our goal is to find a balanced solution that supports the community’s well-being and our operations’ continued success.”

