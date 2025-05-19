Students create artwork for ‘Future Voter’ stickers to be handed out across the county

By Robert Boyd

Click here for updates on this story

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFTS) — You may not be able to vote until you’re 18, but according to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office, it’s never too early to get involved in the process. It’s all part of their annual VoteHillsborough Art Contest.

“We are getting these people engaged at an early age, and they are going to learn about the voting process. As a matter of fact, today we are going to give these people a tour, a backroom tour of our office here,” said Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer.

Eighth-grader Lauren McGee and seventh-grader Mahi Patel were among hundreds of elementary and middle school students across the county to accept Latimer’s challenge to create a “Future Voter” sticker that would encourage young people to learn more about voting and elections.

Latimer said he was impressed with the artwork they received.

“It’s phenomenal when you look at it and see it. The artwork was just fantastic, and it was difficult. We went through it and through it and through it, and you know how we selected the winner? We voted,” said Latimer.

McGee ended up receiving first place for her artwork, while Patel came in second place.

“I honestly was so shocked. Like, I did not expect it at all, but honestly, I’m very proud of myself,” said McGee.

McGee and Patel realize they can’t vote until they are 18, but it’s never too early to start becoming familiar with the process.

“I found this contest and I just wanted to be a part of the civic engagement,” said Patel, who especially enjoyed the tour of the Elections Service Center. “It’s very exciting because I know not a lot of students get this opportunity to go backstage and go behind the scenes.”

McGee said she can’t believe thousands of future voters, just like her, will be wearing her artwork.

“I think this is, like, such an honor. Never in a million years would I have expected this,” she said.

Latimer said the “Future Voter” sticker will be given out not only on election day but throughout the year.

“We do a lot of registration events and public displays around the entire county, and we always take the stickers with us, and they are a hot item. The little ones love the stickers. They want to put them all over themselves, so it’s always a good time,” said Latimer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.