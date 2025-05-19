Pittsburgh Mounted Unit horse retiring after beating cancer, serving for nearly 20 years

By Madeline Bartos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After beating cancer and serving the community for nearly 20 years, a horse in Allegheny County’s Mounted Unit is retiring.

Henry, one of the Mounted Unit’s longest serving horses, will be honored at a party on Monday morning. A send-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the stables along Corrigan Drive.

Henry was donated to the police department in 2007, just a few months after now-retired senior patrol officer Swason saw a girl riding Henry in South Park. Swanson told her if she ever wanted to donate Henry, he’d have a place in the Mounted Unit. Six months later, she had to move for a job, and Henry joined the force.

Henry worked for a few years, but in 2011, he developed a sarcoid, a form of skin cancer, and was in danger of losing an eye. The Mounted Unit thought Henry’s career would be over, but a local vet did an experimental procedure, saving Henry’s eye and putting his cancer into remission.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit was established in 1932 by a group of officers who served with the U.S. Cavalry in World War I. Back then, the unit had 48 mounts, with horses outnumbering officers. There aren’t quite as many horses serving now — though there’s one less without Henry. The horses serve in parades, festivals and are used for educational purposes.

Henry will waste no time getting started on his retirement. After the ceremony, he’ll immediately be heading to his retirement home at Round Hill Park.

