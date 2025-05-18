NJ Transit strike continues Sunday as both sides meet with mediator



By Jesse Zanger

NEWARK, New Jersey (WCBS) — NJ Transit trains are still not running Sunday as the engineer strike entered its third day.

Talks are continuing Sunday with a mediator at NJ Transit headquarters in Newark. Last week, both sides met with federal mediators in Washington, D.C. in an attempt to avert the strike.

The engineers union, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, say they met with NJ Transit’s president for about three and a half hours Saturday. BLET represents roughly 400 of the agency’s 12,000 workers, and says their members haven’t gotten a raise in five years and are making $10 less an hour less than other train engineers in the Tri-State Area.

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri said at a news conference Saturday morning the agency wants a fair deal that won’t break the bank, but noted the discussions were constructive. Kolluri said he believes the sides are about 95% of the way to a deal.

Tom Haas, a BLET representative, spoke to CBS News New York from the picket line. He said that the two sides have been at about that 95% agreement level for roughly two years, and some final details still need to be worked out. Haas said he’s hoping for a quick resolution.

“Nobody wants to be out here. This isn’t a happy time for us. It was something we were forced into. Something that was necessary. And the sooner we can end this the better off we’ll all be. The passengers , NJ Transit, the engineers, the entire state,” Haas said.

NJ Transit says it has a contingency plan if the strike extends into the Monday commute. Some 100,000 people ride NJ Transit trains daily, but more than 350,000 customers across the system overall are impacted.

BLET officials said if they reach a tentative agreement then their members will return to work.

An NJ Transit strike in 1983 lasted about three weeks.

