‘I think that we would’ve been dead’: Tree falls through home onto bed

By Andie Bernhardt

Click here for updates on this story

RACINE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A scary situation for a family in Racine County after Thursday, May 15, night’s, storms caused a tree to fall through their roof and onto their bed.

“My daughters and I were just in hysterics, and we heard his voice and that he was okay,” said Kara Kading who lives in Wind Point. Kading says as her husband went upstairs to their bedroom during the storm to grab their dog, he watched in horror as a tree fell through their roof right onto their bed, nearly hitting him.

“It’s just unreal,” said Kading. “The fact that he was literally 2 feet away from being hit or if it had been during the night while we were sleeping, I think that we would’ve been dead.”

Kading says she was relieved to see her husband only had a few scratches, but as she took in the aftermath of the damage she was devastated.

“Knowing that my husband was in that room when it happened puts everything in perspective and nothing else matters in that room except that he’s okay,” said Kading.

The room she says is her family’s favorite spot to watch movies and hang out is now covered with their collapsed chimney, ceiling, and insulation everywhere.

“I just thank god that he watched over my husband and my dog,”

With a long way to go for clean-up and restoring her home, she says she’s just grateful for what’s most important – her family.

“We’ll just take it one day at a time and just start to clean up and sort through and I guess just be grateful for our family,” said Kading.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.