Reward totals $30K for fugitive North Texas murder suspect Trevor McEuen, Gov. Abbott says

Texas (KTVT) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday announced a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Trevor McEuen, a capital murder suspect who skipped a May 5 court appearance, removed his ankle monitor, and fled his Van Zandt County home.

Before fleeing, McEuen, 32, was scheduled to stand trial for the 2023 killing of Aaron Martinez, a 35-year-old man who had moved to Forney, in Kaufman County, to start a horse training ranch.

North Texas fugitive added to list

According to Abbott, McEuen has been added to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.

Authorities warn that McEuen is armed and dangerous and urge Texans not to attempt to apprehend him.

The $30,000 reward, which Abbott announced, includes $10,000 from the Governor’s Public Safety Office; $10,000 from Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, and $10,000 from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

McEuen threatened victim, family says

Martinez’s family told CBS News Texas that McEuen had previously threatened Martinez, fired at his property, and made racially charged remarks.

Despite early warnings and police reports, Martinez did not pursue charges at the time.

McEuen was initially arrested in May 2023, released on bond, and later indicted for capital murder in November 2023.

After being released on a $1 million bond in September 2024, McEuen allegedly violated bond conditions by posting photos of Martinez and his relatives on Instagram.

Manhunt intensifies for fugitive

Last week, the manhunt for McEuen intensified with bounty hunters joining the search.

Bail bond companies are under pressure, as they could be liable for over $2 million if McEuen isn’t found within 10 months.

