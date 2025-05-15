Protesters gather outside The Loft Cinema opposing ‘October 8’ showing

By KGUN News Staff

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — A group of protesters met outside The Loft Cinema Wednesday night with signs and Palestinian flags in hand.

The group was protesting The Loft’s showing of “October 8,” a film that’s website says “offers a look at the explosion of antisemitism on college campuses, social media and in the streets of America beginning the day after the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.”

An online flier for the protest said “contrary to the film’s narrative, criticizing Israel and its decision to indiscriminately murder, wound and displace Palestinians is not anti-semitic. Many Jews believe that it is our duty to stand up for those murdered in our name.”

In April, The Loft showed “The Encampments,” a film produced by American rapper Macklemore that, according to the film’s websi†e, “offers an urgent, intimate portrait of America’s student movement, ignited at Columbia University as students protested their universities’ ties to the war on Gaza.

That showing also drew a small crowd of demonstrators.

