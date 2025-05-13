Michigan man running unopposed for Howell mayor hopes to improve city’s public image

By Elle Meyers

HOWELL, Michigan (WWJ) — One Howell, Michigan, native running unopposed in the mayoral race is looking to lead the city after already serving the community on the city council.

Nick Hertrich said his family valued public service, and his parents modeled that value when he was growing up.

“Public service kind of runs in the family. My mom actually ran for the city council back in the early 2000s. My dad, he worked for the Secretary of State his entire career,” he said.

Hertrich has served on the city council since 2021. To him, it’s essential to give back to a community that’s given him so much.

“I consider myself to be very fortunate, and I think a lot of that comes from where I grew up, and I think it’s a reflection of who I am, so I wanted to kind of give back and support the city in which I grew up,” he said.

Hertrich said he wants to focus on fiscally responsible projects that will help Howell be an attractive and fun place to live. After winning awards for their main street, Hertrich said he’d love to continue the streak.

“You’re going to hear more about sidewalks next year, supporting our residents and listening to what their thoughts are and then responding accordingly,” he said.

Hertrich said he wants everyone in Howell to feel welcome. He’s working to understand the city’s history, especially after multiple reported racist incidents in the last couple of years. Two months ago, the city hired a PR firm to help rehabilitate its public image.

“Our past is something we need to recognize,” he said. “To overcome these issues, these events, I want people to feel safe, and I want to understand if they don’t feel safe, why they don’t feel safe. So I’m having conversations to better understand other people’s perspectives.”

