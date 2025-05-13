‘Could be anybody’: LMPD discusses dangers of child porn cases following UofL doctor’s arrest

By Madeline Carter

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — LMPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children division is opening up about the challenges of working child pornography cases following a Louisville doctor’s arrest for the crime.

In an exclusive interview with WLKY on Monday, Det. Lorin Payne warned that anyone, even trusted professionals, could be a perpetrator.

“We’ve had teachers, we’ve had coaches… A lot of the time with offenders, this is a part of their life that they keep hidden from everybody,” Payne said.

The University of Louisville said Dr. Bradford Marsili was placed on leave immediately following his arrest on Friday at Jewish Hospital, where he works as a cardiac anesthesiologist.

According to Payne, a cyber tip initially launched Marsili’s investigation.

“Sometimes we’re given the name, sometimes you’re given a phone number. And we kind of just take that and get as much information as we possibly can,” explained the detective.

The next step, Payne said, is carrying out search warrants.

In Marsili’s case, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit recovered 68 pictures and videos of children between the ages of 12 and 18 depicting a sexual performance. WLKY obtained court documents, which claimed 10 of the images found on his cellphone were also sent out through social media.

“Every single time that that image is shared, they’re being victimized again and again and again,” emphasized Payne. “This is something that will follow them for the rest of their lives.”

That permanent digital footprint is what Louisville’s Exploited Children’s Help Organization, known as ECHO, is working to prevent.

“We must communicate to our kids about the digital dangers,” urged executive director Sonja Grey. “We need to communicate to them about, if they feel uncomfortable, making sure that they have the confidence to be able to speak up and speak out to a safe adult.”

Grey shared an alarming statistic: 54% of minors perceive online grooming as common among children their age.

The nonprofit leader believes Marsili’s case serves as an important reminder to parents to enforce protections for kids on social media.

“Regardless of what profession [perpetrators] are, we always need to keep our ears and eyes open in the protection of our children,” said Grey.

According to LMPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, more than half of all the complaints filed for this type of crime in the state are typically in Louisville. In 2024, more than 1,000 complaints were filed in Kentucky. LMPD received 606 of them and opened 134 cases.

The Internet Crimes Against Children division has taken 235 complaints and opened around 30 cases so far this year, according to Payne.

