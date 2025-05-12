Mother-daughter duo graduate from Palm Beach State College together

By Zitlali Solache

Click here for updates on this story

GREENACRES, Florida (WPTV) — A mother and daughter duo from Greenacres are sharing a special milestone this Mother’s Day after graduating from college together.

Lanise Jean put her career on hold in 2006 after learning she was pregnant with her daughter, Denallie Geneya.

Fast forward to 2023, Lanise decided to return to school at Palm Beach State College to pursue a nursing degree, just as Denallie began dual enrollment.

Last Wednesday, Lanise walked down the aisle as she earned her associate’s degree in nursing and Denallie her Associate of Arts degree, before graduating from high school.

“For me, it meant so much. It couldn’t have been a better Mother’s Day gift,” said Jean.

Lanise Jean and Denallie Geneya graduated from Palm Beach State College on May 7th.

Denallie said she plans to continue her education with hopes of becoming a pediatrician.

“I’m just grateful, honestly, because I love my mom and she has inspired me and pushed me to be the best that I can be,” said Geneya.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.