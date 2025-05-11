Video shows alligator “knocking” at front door of Florida home during mating season

By Sergio Candido

TORTUGA, Florida (WFOR) — A Florida homeowner had an unexpected visitor Friday morning when an alligator was spotted knocking — literally — on front doors in the Tortuga community, about 145 miles southeast of Tampa.

According to a Facebook post from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the 3rd precinct were called to the neighborhood after residents reported a “suspicious” alligator on the doorstep. Bodycam and cellphone footage showed the reptile leaping up toward one front door as if trying to enter.

Deputies responded quickly and, after some effort, managed to secure the roaming alligator. It was safely turned over to a licensed trapper, authorities said.

In their social media post, deputies joked: “How’s that for taking a BITE outta crime?”

No injuries or damage were reported.

Alligator mating season in Florida May marks the beginning of alligator mating season in Florida, a time when these reptiles are more active and likely to wander into residential areas looking for mates or territory, experts say.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), courtship behaviors in alligators start in early April, with actual mating occurring in May or June.

During this time, male alligators become increasingly territorial and may displace smaller alligators, leading to increased sightings in unfamiliar areas, including neighborhoods. The FWC advises residents to exercise caution around bodies of water and to be aware of their surroundings, especially during dawn and dusk when alligators are most active.

If you encounter an alligator that poses a threat to people, pets, or property, contact the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286).

