Fewer boats on Folsom Lake as quarantines continue due to invasive golden mussels

By Kayla Moeller

FOLSOM, California (KOVR) — California State Parks is trying to keep invasive golden mussels out of Folsom Lake. On April 14, mandatory inspections and a 30-day quarantine of boats not already in the water went into place.

Temperatures reached the 90s Saturday, but Folsom Lake boat launch ramps were empty. Boaters who have already gone through the inspection process have just a few more days to wait until they can get their boats back in the water.

“The golden mussel sounds like a nasty thing, so I hope it doesn’t make its way into Folsom because I heard it can take over entire ecosystems,” said boater Bobby Clements.

The invasive golden mussel was first spotted in the Port of Stockton back in October. Now, officials want to keep them out of our waterways because they can drive out native species and clog up engines.

“It was a beautiful day, very nice out. Not many boats out, especially for a Saturday this time of year,” said boater Stephen Hankins, “I kinda knew that would be the case today just based on the 30-day quarantine for the mussel inspection.”

California State Parks has implemented a prevention program as directed by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to help prevent the spread of the mussels. It involves boat inspection and a 30-day quarantine.

“People are really frustrated with the timing of it and there were very few inspection stations, the long waits,” said Hankins.

“Obviously, we’re moving into probably the biggest weekend of the year, right? So I’m sure it didn’t come down easy, but on the flip side, they’re just trying to make it so they can start the summer season on as clean as slate as they can,” said boater Todd Kincaid.

State parks didn’t get back to a CBS Sacramento request on Saturday. But on Tuesday, a boat inspected at Folsom Lake was found to have the mussels, but the boat didn’t make it into the water and is being stored for further inspection.

Meanwhile, some lucky boaters already had their boats in the water prior to the April 14 cutoff.

“We were able to get our boat in early and not have to quarantine it, so it’s kind of a homerun for us this year,” said Clements.

“It’s kind of surprising to me. We thought today was going to be crazy, like this place empty and all the boats on the lake. But, there’s really only a couple boaters out there,” said Kincaid.

State parks will continue with inspections and quarantines at all open boat launches at the lake. Inspections don’t apply to kayakers and paddleboarders.

There were people all over the beaches everywhere, so people were still out enjoying the lake, having a good time. On the shores, it was very busy, but yeah, on the lake, people are suffering a bit,” said Clements.

The earliest new boats can enter Folsom Lake is May 15.

