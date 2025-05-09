Proposed 14-day shelter limit for animals sparks euthanasia fears

By Neydja Petithomme

Click here for updates on this story

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The McDowell County Planning Board has drafted a new proposed animal ordinance in response to resident complaints about stray dogs roaming neighborhoods and concerns over the county shelter being at or over capacity due to an overwhelming number of animals.

The language in these new county documents includes implementing a maximum holding period of 14 days for animals in the shelter to continue to add more space for more animals being brought in, regardless of the animal’s condition.

Jeri Arledge, founder of Rusty’s Legacy, a privately owned shelter in Marion that primarily caters to dogs, told News 13 that she is advocating for more days.

“Fourteen days is not enough,” said Arledge. “Currently, we do not have any ordinance like that on the books. The animal shelter euthanizes only if the dog is dangerous, is sick, or is injured to the point where rehabilitation is probably not possible.”

Arledge says one of her biggest concerns is that this new policy could impact shelters and their healthy animals.

“We do not believe that the euthanasia of healthy animals is the answer to any of our community problems,” she said. “The animal shelter is managing their intake as a limited intake shelter versus an open intake in which euthanasia happens weekly, just to make room for the next batch of unwanted pets. That is not an appropriate solution.”

A McDowell County official told News 13 that the draft ordinance is currently with the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners plan to discuss the proposal during Monday’s commission meeting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.