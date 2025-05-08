Women confronted by security guard in hotel bathroom file discrimination complaint

By WBZ News Staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A couple has filed discrimination complaints against the Liberty Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts after the two women were questioned for using the women’s bathroom last weekend.

Ansley Baker and her girlfriend Liz Victor say a security guard came into the bathroom, accused one of them of being a man, and then demanded to see their IDs to prove their genders.

Complaints filed with Attorney General’s office

Baker and Victor told WBZ Wednesday night they have each filed discrimination complaints with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office.

The women say the hotel has still not retracted its original statement that suggested they were in the same stall, which the women deny.

Baker and Victor were at a Kentucky Derby party at the Liberty Hotel on Saturday. In the bathroom, Baker said she was in one of the stalls while Victor waited for her near the sinks.

“All of a sudden there was banging on the door,” said Baker. “One of the security guards was there telling me to get out of the bathroom, that I was a man in the women’s bathroom. I said, ‘I’m a woman.'”

Escorted out of bathroom

Baker, who described the incident as “humiliating,” said as she was escorted out of the restroom, comments were directed at her from other women waiting in line.

The security guard involved in the incident was suspended on Tuesday, a day after the story aired on WBZ.

Baker said she also plans to file a formal complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

The hotel said all staff are being retrained “on inclusive practices and guest interaction protocols.” The hotel is also making a donation to a local LGBTQ+ organization.

